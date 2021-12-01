TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 8.3%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.87. Approximately 33,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 956,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.38.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

