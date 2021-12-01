TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in November

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the October 31st total of 596,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.3 days.

TCLHF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

