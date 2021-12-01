Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 908,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.