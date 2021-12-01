Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.29 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.73 ($3.11).

Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($2.99). The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.38 and its 200-day moving average is €2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

