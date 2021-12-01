Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $336.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.14. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $353.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

