Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

