Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Amundi purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NYSE:IQV opened at $259.13 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

