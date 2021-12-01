Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 858 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa stock opened at $197.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,812,550. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

