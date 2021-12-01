Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

