Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Sells $63,785.96 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TPX stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

