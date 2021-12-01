Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

TTEK traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.08. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.