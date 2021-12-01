Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 145,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 46,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.