The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.05 Million

Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post sales of $256.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.90 million. AZEK reported sales of $212.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE AZEK opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.51. AZEK has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

