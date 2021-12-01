The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.90. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.20 and a 52 week high of C$83.99. The stock has a market cap of C$96.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

