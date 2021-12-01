The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $110.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

PLCE traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. 10,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

