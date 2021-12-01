The Corgi of PolkaBridge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $741,821.00 (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $741,821.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.79 or 0.07958479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,666.91 or 0.99779616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021693 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

