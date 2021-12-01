The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00214862 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

