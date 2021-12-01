The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $380.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $230.36 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

