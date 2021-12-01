The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 505,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.92.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

