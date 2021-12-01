The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IRL opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75. The New Ireland Fund has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

