The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Wednesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.