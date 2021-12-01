Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $40.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00211690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.83 or 0.00665210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.