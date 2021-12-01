Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $50.26 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Match Group worth $50,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

