Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $52.94 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.09. The company has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

