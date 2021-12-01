Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $42,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

