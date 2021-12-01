Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,165,358 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 253.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165,358 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CSX were worth $52,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 111.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CSX by 254.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 225,131 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in CSX by 145.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

