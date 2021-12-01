Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,462 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $55,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.46.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

