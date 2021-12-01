Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $147.48 million and approximately $39.64 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00217841 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001058 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

