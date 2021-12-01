TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $14.32

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $15.05. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $686.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

