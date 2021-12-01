Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 88.1% in November

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tio Tech A by 20.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

