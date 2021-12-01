Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 537,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $751.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.