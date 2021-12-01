TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $710,915.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00006213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00239688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00087734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011576 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

