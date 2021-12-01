Tkb Critical Technologies 1’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 6th (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Tkb Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tkb Critical Technologies 1’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:USCTU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

