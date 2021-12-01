Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Down 53.5% in November

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPZEF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.