Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.65

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

