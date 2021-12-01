TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NYSE TTE opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

