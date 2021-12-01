Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:TOWN opened at GBX 129.75 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £68.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.75. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

