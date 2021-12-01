Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TOWN opened at GBX 129.75 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.75. Town Centre Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The stock has a market cap of £68.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

