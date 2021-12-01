Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,751. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

