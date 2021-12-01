Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 6,340 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,770,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 731,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,379. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

