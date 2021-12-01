Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.50 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Amundi acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,710. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $424.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.58.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

