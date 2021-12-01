Townsend & Associates Inc Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,666. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

