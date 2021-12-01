Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,939. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

