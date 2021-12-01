Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.20. 6,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

