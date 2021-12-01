Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

