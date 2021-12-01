Traders Purchase High Volume of Altimeter Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 22,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 15,803 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $9,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 104,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,111. Altimeter Growth has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

