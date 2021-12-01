Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of 265% compared to the average daily volume of 3,634 call options.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $39.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,907. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

