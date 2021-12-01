Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE COOK opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

