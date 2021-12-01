Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

