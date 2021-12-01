TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.58

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.58 and traded as high as C$13.13. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 669,521 shares.

TA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.58.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

